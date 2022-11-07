Official Christmas Tree Arrives At South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Christmas season has arrived at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina. Crews hoisted the official Christmas tree on Monday. The 35-foot Norway Spruce was cut down from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, North Carolina. It weighs close to 5,000 p0unds.

The tree is sponsored and decorated by “Experience Columbia, SC” and the Columbia Garden Club.

The tree will light up during the 56th Annual Governor’s Caro-lighting on November 2oth. There will be appearances by a children’s choir, Miss South Carolina and Santa Clause.