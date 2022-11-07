Panthers Fall to Bengals 42-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a sad Monday for Panthers fans after getting beat big by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

It was a high scoring game on both sides, but the Panthers D couldn’t hold back the Bengals, or QB Joe Mixon.

Mixon put up four touchdowns in the first half, ending with five for the game.

Panthers QB, PJ Walker was taken out of the game in the third quarter and replaced by Baker Mayfield.

It’s a short week for the Panthers.

The team plays the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte on Thursday at 8:15PM.