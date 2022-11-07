Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte.

Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults.

Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but that wasn’t the case in the previous assaults.

He’s accused of brutally beating and raping a woman he didn’t know while she was walking home along Glenwood Drive late Friday night.

Daniel Redford is President of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police.

Redford says low bonds after previous arrests allowed Wilson to be back out on the streets.

In 2021, he was charged with attempted first degree rape and received a $20,000 bond.

“If we don’t have a court system and a judicial system that is able to keep violent offenders like Mr. Wilson in jail, and behind bars, then we’ve failed as a society,” Redford says.