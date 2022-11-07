Rising Spotlight: Handbags, Heels & Horsepower

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte Auto Show is kicking off next week and dozens of designer handbags & heels will be up for raffle throughout the showroom floor during the Handbags, Heels & Horsepower charity event to help raise funds for the Isabella Santos Foundation.

Attendees will enjoy bottomless mimosas or coffee while they peruse the selection of raffle options and beautiful new vehicle displays. Brands represented include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, Chanel, Christian Louboutin and more.

Breakfast presentation to follow with emcee, Ramona Holloway.

Tickets are $65 and include entrance into the Charlotte Auto Show and Handbags, Heels & Horsepower, one raffle ticket, breakfast, beverages, free parking at the Nascar Hall of Fame, entertainment, and more!

Visit charlotteautoshow.com for tickets and event details.