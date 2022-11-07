Rising Spotlight: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Kicks Off The 2022 Virtual Angel Tree Program

CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is officially here! WCCB is partnering with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, and Queen City Audio Video and Appliances to help local families by bringing back the virtual Angel Tree. Here to discuss the Angel Tree program is the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Area Commander, Major Wilma Mason.

You can make Christmas brighter for a local child in need this holiday season by adopting an angel from the WCCB virtual angel tree.

