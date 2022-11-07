The United States — The early bird gets the worm, especially Tuesday! There will be a predawn lunar eclipse on election day, Tuesday, November 8th. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. Earth casting its shadow on the Moon will allow the Moon to appear red due to sunlight being scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Timeline:
- The partial eclipse will begin at 4:09am
- Totality will be between 5:16am – 6:41am.
- The maximum eclipse will be at 5:59am.
- The moon will set at 6:58am