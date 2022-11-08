Are You Thinking About Leaving Twitter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A mass exodus from Twitter. The MIT Technology Review estimates that more than one million Twitter users have left the platform since Elon Musk took over. The firm Bot Sentinel, which tracks activity on Twitter, says around 877,000 accounts were deactivated just between October 27 and November 1. That’s more than double the usual number in that time frame. Some good news, around half a million bot accounts were taken down.

Celebrities are leaving the platform in droves. Among the most recent, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Kathy Griffin was kicked off Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Griffin was among the high-profile users who changed their names on their verified accounts over the weekend to impersonate Musk. Others included comedian Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli. They say they wanted to raise awareness of potential flaws with Musk’s new plan for verifying accounts.

Our question of the night: Are you considering ditching Twitter?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Gary Brode