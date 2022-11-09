Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis.

Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan with three people inside was traveling north in the southbound lane of 85 when it collided with a 2021 Hyundai. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Jack Hudson of China Grove. He died at the scene. A front seat passenger identified as 77-year Margie Kindley Hudson died at the hospital and a passenger in the backseat identified as 41-year-old Debbie Sue Gulledge, of Wadesboro, NC died at the scene also.

The driver of the Hyundai, Robert Wilson, of Magnolia, North Carolina was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The crash caused a chain reaction and four other cars were involved troopers say. There is no word on those driver’s injuries.

The interstate was closed for five hours. The NC Highway Patrol says this crash remains under investigation.