Casey Anthony Docuseries Coming To Peacock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Casey Anthony has a TV deal. Peacock is releasing a 3-part series featuring Anthony’s first in-depth interviews since her 2011 trial. Where The Truth Lies will debut on November 29th. In addition to interviews, the docu-series features material from Casey’s own archive and behind-the-scenes footage.

The show’s director says she thinks the series will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at Anthony in a different light. She also says the production maintained total editorial control, and Anthony was unable to offer notes.

In 2008, Casey Anthony was accused of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and a slew of other crimes when the body of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, was found near her family’s house. The resulting trial in 2011 was a cultural phenomenon and ended in a verdict of not guilty. Anthony never testified in her defense at the trial.

Our question of the night: Will you watch the Casey Anthony series?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson