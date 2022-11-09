Mother Pleads For Answers After Daughter’s Body Is Found Behind East Charlotte Apartment

CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly three weeks, and Mary McMasters still doesn’t know who shot and killed her beloved daughter. 32-year-old Ahylea Willard traveled from her home in Asheboro, N.C., to Charlotte back on October 22 to have dinner with a friend. Her body was found the next day, in the grass, behind an apartment complex on Snow Lane.

“To be honest with you, I’ve done the funeral, I’ve been through it all, but it seems like it ain’t real. It just doesn’t seem real to me,” says Mary McMasters, Willard’s mother. McMasters doesn’t know who her daughter had dinner with that night. She also didn’t know her daughter was traveling to Charlotte for the weekend.

A video is circulating on social media that shows several people near Willard’s body. Some even joked about possibly stealing some of her jewelry. CMPD released photos of Willard’s Mercedes Benz that was stolen after she was killed. Police still haven’t found it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

1/3 Mercedes Benz C250

2/3 Licence Plate TJV-4843

3/3 Mercedes Benz C250





(UPDATE: 10/26/22)

Detectives with CMPD are asking for the public’s help with locating a vehicle that belonged to the victim of a homicide on Snow Lane. The car is a Mercedes Benz c250 with NC License Plate TJV-4843. Authorities say they believe the car was taken during the homicide.

Anyone with information on where the car is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No arrests have been made in this case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane.

Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they 32-year-old Ahylea Willard suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced by Medic.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective.

Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.