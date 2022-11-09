Edge On The Clock: DaBaby Dragged For BOGO Concert Tickets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This year’s sexiest man alive is actor Chris Evans. People Magazine made the announcement on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert said the former Captain America is an “incandescent supernova of hotness.” In his “acceptance speech,” Evans urged Americans to quote “go vote.”

Plus, media company Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for $4M for their latest album promotion. The promotions for the album Her Loss feature the rappers on a fake Vogue cover. Conde Nast owns Vogue. They say promotional campaign was built entirely around the Vogue brand and “the premise that Drake and 21 Savage would be featured on the cover of Vogue’s next issue.” The rappers thanked Vogue and Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in an Instagram post. Conde Nast says nothing was approved by Vogue.

And, fans of DaBaby have the opportunity to see him at a discounted price. The tickets to his Alabama show next week are buy one, get one. Tickets start at $22. DaBaby has had a rough couple of years. Among the issues: last year, he made homophobic comments in the middle of a set. In 2019, he was sentenced to a year of probation for carrying a concealed weapon during a deadly shooting inside a Huntersville Walmart. A judge dismissed a previous charge in that case because a key witness was unavailable.

