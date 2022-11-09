Hunter Finds Human Remains Near Cherryville

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains near Cherryville. Police say a hunter reported finding the remains in the area of Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

CSI detectives and the Medical Examiner’s office are currently processing the scene. The remains have not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.