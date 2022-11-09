Impacts From Nicole Begin Tomorrow
Nicole will make landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday morning
Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy with winds out of the NE 10-20 mph. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain increasing after 2 pm. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Veterans Day: Tropical Storm conditions are possible. Widespread on and off rain with gusty wind. More below.
Saturday: Sunny and dry as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.
Tropical Storm Nicole:
– Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane today
– Storm Surge Warnings cover much of Florida’s east coast and the Georgia coast.
Local Impacts:
– Timing: Second half of Thursday through Friday. Rain will clear out Friday evening leaving us dry for the weekend.
– Rain: 1-3+ inches
– Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
– Tornado: Low risk on Friday that increases southeast of I-85
A cold front will cross the eastern United States and pick up Nicole allowing the storm to race to the northeast.
Have a great night!
Kaitlin