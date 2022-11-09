Impacts From Nicole Begin Tomorrow

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy with winds out of the NE 10-20 mph. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain increasing after 2 pm. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Veterans Day: Tropical Storm conditions are possible. Widespread on and off rain with gusty wind. More below.

Saturday: Sunny and dry as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.