Impacts From Nicole Begin Tomorrow

Nicole will make landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday morning
Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy with winds out of the NE 10-20 mph. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain increasing after 2 pm. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Veterans Day: Tropical Storm conditions are possible. Widespread on and off rain with gusty wind. More below.

Saturday: Sunny and dry as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear overnight with lows near freezing.

Tropical Storm Nicole:
– Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane today

– Landfall along Florida’s east coast around midnight tonight/early Thursday morning
Watches & Warnings:
– Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for South Carolina’s Low Country.
– Hurricane Warnings have been issued for portions of the northwestern Bahamas and between Daytona Beach and West Palm Beach
– Storm Surge Warnings cover much of Florida’s east coast and the Georgia coast.

Local Impacts:
– Timing: Second half of Thursday through Friday. Rain will clear out Friday evening leaving us dry for the weekend.
– Rain: 1-3+ inches
– Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
– Tornado: Low risk on Friday that increases southeast of I-85

A cold front will cross the eastern United States and pick up Nicole allowing the storm to race to the northeast.

