911 Call Claims Hornets’ Guard Was Asleep At The Wheel While Holding A Gun

(UPDATE: 11/22/22)

The 911 call has been released after Hornets’ guard James Bouknight was found unconscious in his vehicle with a gun on his lap. The 911 caller says the vehicle was blocking the parking ramp entrance to an Uptown condo on October 16th. Read below for more details on the case.

(UPDATE: 10/19/22)

An arrest warrant reveals more about the arrest of Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight.

The warrant says, when officers arrived at a parking deck, they found Bouknight unconscious inside his car, with the vehicle running and in drive. He was holding a glock 23 in his hand. Officers attempted to wake Bouknight through a PA system, airhorns and lights for an hour according to the documents.

When Bouknight woke up, the responding officers said he appeared confused and refused to comply with commands. Bouknight then ate food inside his car and crashed into a police car in front of vehicle and one behind the vehicle. Bouknight eventually exited the vehicle and was detained. The document also says that he had approximately four shots of tequila prior to driving home. Officers arrested Bouknight for driving while impaired.

Bouknight made the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “I just want to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on,” he said. “Of course, it’s disappointing, but I’m just trying to learn from it, stay strong, move on and continue to grow. Cliff has been there for me every step of the way since he got here. Having a coach that really believes in you and is invested in helping make you better means everything to me. I’m excited to get the season started and get playing. I’m going to be ready when my number is called.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired according to arrest records.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, 22-year-old Bouknight was arrested on Sunday at 1:51 a.m. He was given a $2500 unsecured bond.

A police report obtained by WCCB says officers found Bouknight unconscious in a car in a parking deck. A glock 23 handgun was also found in the car.

On Monday, Bouknight practiced with the team but did not speak to the media.

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement that says “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

