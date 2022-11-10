Edge On The Clock: Jennifer Aniston Reveals IVF Struggles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jennifer Aniston is Allure‘s cover star of their final print issue. Not only does she look incredible, the interview is also impactful. She detailed her IVF journey and fertility struggles for the first time. Aniston said, “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Plus, an abrupt 180 degree turnaround by Elon Musk. Twitter started rolling out a gray verification check-mark with the label “official” early Wednesday morning for major accounts. Then hours later the new check-marks started disappearing. When a user questioned Musk on why his check-mark disappeared, Musk tweeted “I just killed it” and “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.” The gray checks replace the blue ones that indicate someone’s identity has been verified. The blue ones now come with the updated monthly paid “Twitter Blue” subscription service.

And, a Nigerian social media influencer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges related to a multimillion dollar scam. Federal investigators say Ramon Abbas, known to his millions of Instagram followers as Ray Hushpuppi, financed his extravagant lifestyle through online hacking schemes that netted more than $24 million. On social media, Abbas posted videos of himself on private planes, throwing cash like confetti. His account has been taken down, but pics exist on fan pages. He referred to himself as a real estate developer, but obtained the cash by defrauding and hacking U.S. law firms, a foreign bank, and an unnamed British soccer club.

