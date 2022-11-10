Healthy Headlines: Common Steroids Used To Treat Asthma And Allergies

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s fall allergy season – a time when allergies and asthma flare for many. And now some common steroids used to treat asthma and allergies have been linked to brain decline, according to a recent study.

Here to talk more about this in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment: Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache – SouthPark in Charlotte.

