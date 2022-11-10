Murders Increasing In South Carolina At Highest Rate Since 1991

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rate of murders in South Carolina is at its highest level since 1991.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division just released its Crime In South Carolina 2021 report.

According to that report, murders in the state have increased by 0.89%, while weapon law violations were up 4.9% in 2021.

Sleds report shows that there were 566 murders recorded last year. That’s compared to 561 murders in 2020.

“we have seen murders increase 52.2% over the past ten years.

although there was a decrease in the rate of sexual battery, the increase in the number of occurrences is troubling,” said Chief Mark Keel.

Data collected for this report comes from sheriff”s offices and police departments from across the state.