CHARLOTTE, N.C.– RAO Community Health has been serving the community for 5 years. They provide underserved people access to healthcare. Their mission focuses on HIV and STI treatment. The company’s mission is to break down barriers to care, one person at a time. This year’s gala will take place at The Westin on Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m. You can find more information at raoassist.org.