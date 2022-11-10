Tropical Depression Nicole Brings Impacts Through Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Tropical Storm Depression impacts. Waves of rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible overnight into early Friday. Lows near 60.

Veterans Day: Tropical Storm Nicole impacts continue. Isolated tornadoes possible, winds gusting up to 35 mph and isolated flash flooding possible. See more impacts below. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear overnight with lows near freezing.