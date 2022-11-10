Tropical Depression Nicole Brings Impacts Through Friday
Have at least two ways to get warnings!
Forecast:
Tonight: Tropical Storm Depression impacts. Waves of rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible overnight into early Friday. Lows near 60.
Veterans Day: Tropical Storm Nicole impacts continue. Isolated tornadoes possible, winds gusting up to 35 mph and isolated flash flooding possible. See more impacts below. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 40s.
– Wind Advisory is in effect for the southern Piedmont and portions of the High Country and Foothills
Local Impacts:
– Timing: Now through Friday. Rain will clear out Friday evening leaving us dry for the weekend.
– Rain: 1-3+ inches in the Piedmont. 2-4”+ across the Mountains.
– Wind: 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
– Tornado: Isolated tornadoes possible overnight into Friday morning. Isolated spin-ups are possible anywhere, but the greatest threat is east of I-77.
Have a great night and have at least two ways to get warnings!
Kaitlin