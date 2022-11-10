TS Nicole Brings Threat of Severe Weather to Carolinas

AM Headlines:

Nicole made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane at 3am near Vero Beach, FL

Currently a Tropical Storm

Flood Watch in effect for the mountains /foothills until 1am Sat

Wind Advisory for the Piedmont until 7pm Fri

Much colder end to the weekend

Nicole will move west across Florida today before taking a northerly turn tonight. Impacts begin locally this afternoon with gusty wind and rounds of heavy rain. The biggest threat with yet another westward shift will be for severe storms including a few tornadoes. That threat will increase overnight and peak Friday morning.

TIMING:

Impacts begin this afternoon

Severe threat increases after midnight through early Friday afternoon

THREATS:

A few tornadoes (especially near and east of I-77)

Gusty winds could bring down a few trees and cause isolated power outages

Rainfall: Piedmont 1-3″ Mountains 2-4″ (localized flooding threat for the high country)

The remants of Nicole will get picked up with an incoming cold front. The timing of this happening has accelerated, so expecting the severe threat to end by 2-3pm Friday with rain ending early in the evening. Cooler temps to follow for the weekend as cold air settles in Sunday into Monday with temps diving near freezing Monday morning.