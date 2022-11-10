VIVA Chicken Brings Wok-Fried Favorite Menu Back For A Limited Time

1/8

VIVA Chicken, the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint known for serving up the hottest, freshest chicken possible, launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu on November 8 for a limited time through December 14.

The steak-focused offerings include:

The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.

Wow Lomito: A flavorful sandwich packed with marinated steak, sauteed onion, tomatoes, rocoto mayo and on a warm, soft toasted ciabatta roll.

Chinito Saltado: Chifa-style stirfry dish with tender sirloin, onions, tomato and herbs a top VIVA’s signature arroz chaufa (Peruvian fried rice with red peppers, green onions, eggs, ginger and soy sauce). Chifa cuisine is a fusion of traditional Chinese Cantonese elements fused with Peruvian ingredients.

VIVA Chicken co-founder, Chef Bruno Machiavello, designed all three dishes to showcase both the Asian influences found in his native Peruvian cuisine and meet the demand for steak-forward options at VIVA.

“After marinating the steak in our special seasoning blend, we cook it in a high-heat wok to get a nice sear and ensure we stay true to the authenticity and traditions of the dish, from beginning to end,” said Machiavello. “With the return of this highly requested menu, I’m thrilled to once again share with guests the flavors from Peru that still influence me to this day.”

The limited-time menu items are available at all VIVA locations and can be ordered online at www.vivachicken.com or through the VIVA Chicken app.