Aldi Selling Thanksgiving Staples at 2019 Prices

Now through November 29th, Aldi is rewinding prices on Thanksgiving essentials to match its 2019 prices. That means up to 30% discounts for some food and drink products.

According to the consumer price index, the cost of food rose 11.2% in September compared to a year ago. However, the food at home category, which is food purchased at grocery stores, rose 13%.

Aldi isn’t the only retailer offering holiday deals.

Walmart is offering Thanksgiving staples at last year’s prices.