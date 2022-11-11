Charlotte Douglas Among 10 Busiest Airports For Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report from travel site ‘Hopper’ lists Charlotte-Douglas among the top ten busiest airports in the U.S. for Thanksgiving this year.

CLT ranks tenth on the list. The Atlanta airport came in at the number one busiest airport for the holiday.

The report says more than 700,000 people are expected to fly out of Charlotte-Douglas over the course of the Thanksgiving week, with most people flying out during the morning hours.

The report says anyone planning to fly out for the holiday should expect the longest lines and busiest airports the days leading up to Thanksgiving, and on the Sunday following. According to the report, Thanksgiving day will be the slowest day at U.S. airports.

25 million people are expected to fly from U.S. airports from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 27. That’s 6% more than the same time in 2021.

If you do have travel plans, make sure to get to the airport early, expect long lines and be prepared for potential delays. About 12-percent of all flights at Charlotte-Douglas were delayed in October.

Here is the full list of the top ten busiest airports for Thanksgiving 2022, according to Hopper: