NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.

NCSU offered counseling services on Friday for students, faculty and staff.

It is with great sorrow that we require another space for community mourning this semester. Expanded counseling services and space to connect will be available today, November 11, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Talley Student Union (Room 3221) – open to students, faculty, and staff. — NC State Counseling Center & Prevention Services (@NCSUCounseling) November 11, 2022

NCSU released the following statement:

“Words can’t express how sad and difficult this is for our students and campus. The university is pouring every resource we have available into reaching our students in need and providing them support and guidance. Our staff and medical professionals are working around the clock to help steer students to the many resources currently available, and we’ve asked our new student mental health task force to develop additional short-term and long-term strategies to help our students.

If you are concerned about a student, colleague or friend, please review this information from NC State Prevention Services. You can also make an online referral for a student or employee you are concerned about.”