Text2Win “Section 8” On Blu-ray

After avenging the murder of his wife and child, a former soldier (Ryan Kwanten) is sent to prison with a life sentence. He’s given a shot at freedom when a shadowy government agency recruits him for an off-the-books assignment. He soon realizes Section 8 isn’t what it seems.

Text “SOLDIER” to 31403 by 9 PM Tuesday, November 15th, for your chance to win the action movie, “Section 8,” starring Ryan Kwanten and Dolph Lundgren. Three winners will each receive a copy on Blu-ray™. Section 8 is available on DVD and Blu-ray™ from November 15th, 2022 from RLJE Films. MPAA Rating: NR (Not Rated).

Written by Chad Law (Black Water) and Josh Ridgway (Howlers) and directed by Christian Sesma (Paydirt, Vigilante Diaries), the film stars Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Scott Adkins (The Expendables 2) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler).

“Section 8” Blu-ray Text Contest Official Rules

November 10, 2022.

3 Winners: Three winners will receive a copy of “Section 8” on Blu-ray™ (ARP $28.96).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the word “SOLDIER” to 31403 by 9 PM Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Winners will be randomly selected at 9 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Deadline for entries is 9 PM Tuesday, November 15th, 2022.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

If the user is not already a WCCB VIP Text Club member, they will be prompted to join and will receive up to 2 messages/requests.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of RLJE Films and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided and may receive up to 2 messages/requests at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com/terms.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) While every effort is made for prize accuracy, the movie format (Blu-ray™, DVD, digital etc.) could change without notice.

7) Winners will be notified by text no later than one hour after the contest deadline with instructions on how to claim the prize. Prize must be claimed within 4 weeks of notification. Please don’t come to the station unless instructed to do so.

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

(Closed on holidays)