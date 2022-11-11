The Remnants Of Nicole Are Moving Out With Cold Air Building In

Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, Florida early Thursday morning. Nicole was quickly downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it tracked over the Florida Peninsula. The 10 PM Advisory Thursday night showed Nicole weakening to a Depression. The National Hurricane Center has issued its final advisory on this system as it is now Post Tropical Storm Nicole.

– One of the biggest impacts Nicole had was beach erosion on Florida’s east coast, particularly near Daytona Beach. Nicole finished off what Ian started with dozens of homes and buildings deemed unsafe. A few have already fallen into the Atlantic.

Local Recap:

– Flooding continues to be an issue across the Mountains and western Foothills. Most areas up there have picked up 2-5” with isolated locations picking up 6”+.

Headlines:

– Drier air builds in for the weekend

– Patchy AM fog

– Cold front moves through on Saturday

– Much cooler air returns Sunday through next week

– Rain Chances return Tuesday

Tonight: Isolated light showers linger through the evening. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, but patchy fog will develop. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows near 40 in the Piedmont and below freezing in the Mountains.

Sunday: Sunny and much cooler with highs in the low 50s. The Mountains will only get a few degrees above freezing for highs! Skies will be clear overnight with lows dipping to freezing area wide. The Mountains could wake up Monday morning in the teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs struggle to reach 50.

Have a great weekend and Happy Veterans Day.

Kaitlin