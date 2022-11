CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set.

The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes.

No one was hurt, but the Red Cross is helping one resident who was displaced.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to charlottecrimestoppers.com.