Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It is well known that the Command key is a modifier key or a special key combination on a computer keyboard that temporarily changes the normal action of another key when pressed at the same time.

Common examples: Command + C (Copy) Command + V (Paste), Command + Z (Undo)

If you find these commands convenient, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a slew of other shortcuts to make working on the computer a breeze. Check out this list of other shortcuts to make your Mac sessions even easier!

Common Commands

Command-A : Select All items.

: Select All items. Command-F : Find items in a document or open a Find window.

: Find items in a document or open a Find window. Command-M : Minimize the front window to the Dock. To minimize all windows of the front app, press Option-Command-M.

: Minimize the front window to the Dock. To minimize all windows of the front app, press Option-Command-M. Command-O: Open the selected item, or open a dialog to select a file to open.

Open the selected item, or open a dialog to select a file to open. Shift-Command-N: Create a new folder.

Create a new folder. Shift-Command-O : Open the Documents folder.

: Open the Documents folder. Option-Command-Esc : Force quit an app.

: Force quit an app. Shift-Command-N: Create a new folder in the Finder.

Create a new folder in the Finder. Control-Command-Q: Immediately lock your screen.

Finder + Folders

Option-Command-Y : View a Quick Look slideshow of the selected files.

: View a Quick Look slideshow of the selected files. Command-1 : View the items in the Finder window as icons.

: View the items in the Finder window as icons. Command-2 : View the items in a Finder window as a list.

: View the items in a Finder window as a list. Command-3 : View the items in a Finder window in columns.

: View the items in a Finder window in columns. Command-4 : View the items in a Finder window in a gallery.

: View the items in a Finder window in a gallery. Command-Delete : Move the selected item to the Trash.

: Move the selected item to the Trash. Shift-Command-Delete: Empty the Trash.

Screenshots

Command-Control-Shift-3 : Take a screenshot of the screen and save it to the clipboard.

: Take a screenshot of the screen and save it to the clipboard. Command-Control-Shift-4: Then Select an area. Take a screenshot of the area and save it to the clipboard

Then Select an area. Take a screenshot of the area and save it to the clipboard Comand-Shift-3: Take a screenshot of the screen and save it as a file on the desktop

Take a screenshot of the screen and save it as a file on the desktop Command-Shift-4: Then select an area. Take a screenshot of the area and save it as a file on the desktop.

Cutting corners isn’t always a bad thing, these shortcuts can significantly enhance your time on the computer and speed up your work process. For more shortcuts head to Apple.com