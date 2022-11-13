Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It is well known that the Command key is a modifier key or a special key combination on a computer keyboard that temporarily changes the normal action of another key when pressed at the same time.
Common examples: Command + C (Copy) Command + V (Paste), Command + Z (Undo)
If you find these commands convenient, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a slew of other shortcuts to make working on the computer a breeze. Check out this list of other shortcuts to make your Mac sessions even easier!
Common Commands
- Command-A: Select All items.
- Command-F: Find items in a document or open a Find window.
- Command-M: Minimize the front window to the Dock. To minimize all windows of the front app, press Option-Command-M.
- Command-O: Open the selected item, or open a dialog to select a file to open.
- Shift-Command-N: Create a new folder.
- Shift-Command-O: Open the Documents folder.
- Option-Command-Esc: Force quit an app.
- Shift-Command-N: Create a new folder in the Finder.
- Control-Command-Q: Immediately lock your screen.
Finder + Folders
- Option-Command-Y: View a Quick Look slideshow of the selected files.
- Command-1: View the items in the Finder window as icons.
- Command-2: View the items in a Finder window as a list.
- Command-3: View the items in a Finder window in columns.
- Command-4: View the items in a Finder window in a gallery.
- Command-Delete: Move the selected item to the Trash.
- Shift-Command-Delete: Empty the Trash.
Screenshots
- Command-Control-Shift-3: Take a screenshot of the screen and save it to the clipboard.
- Command-Control-Shift-4: Then Select an area. Take a screenshot of the area and save it to the clipboard
- Comand-Shift-3: Take a screenshot of the screen and save it as a file on the desktop
- Command-Shift-4: Then select an area. Take a screenshot of the area and save it as a file on the desktop.
Cutting corners isn’t always a bad thing, these shortcuts can significantly enhance your time on the computer and speed up your work process. For more shortcuts head to Apple.com