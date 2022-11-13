Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story.
Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack.
Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the full experience!
If you haven’t seen this magical film you are missing out! Check out the trailer and plan a family movie night before heading to the train ride.
November train ride dates:
- 18th-20th
- 25th-27th
December train ride dates:
- 3rd-4th
- 8th-11th
- 13th-23rd
Location:
North Carolina Transportation Museum | 1 Samuel Spencer Drive – Spencer, N.C.
Check out train tickets and schedule your ride here.