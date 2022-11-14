Bitter Cold Week; Messy Set Up Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Freezing Start Temps Running 10-20 degrees colder than Sunday AM

Chilly Temps All Week

Rainy Tuesday for most

Brief Wintry Mix for the Mountains Tuesday AM Sleet/Freezing Drizzle/Rain Little to no accumulation

Dry for the rest of the week Discussion:

We’re going from tropical to arctic with a total 180 in weather to start the week. In fact this cold Canadian air will keep stay in place for much of the week keeping temps well below average through the weekend. Chillier air began to sink in yesterday w/a trace to 0.3″ of snow for parts of the high country yesterday morning. This morning is even colder with temps in the 20s and 30s across the region. Highs will remain well below average today – topping out in the low 50s this afternoon. A wedge sets up overnight, locking in the clouds and keeping temps a little warmer – although still below average. Moisture will begin to set in with a brief freezing drizzle/sleet event for the mountains early Tuesday — meaning we could have some issues with icy bridges across the high country before any wintry precip turns over to just a straight cold rain. Rain will set up across the rest of the area with temps remaining chilly as highs only reach the mid 40s. Rainfall totals will top out at about 1/2″ to 1″ max. Rain will taper off Tuesday night as the wedge erodes. We will stay dry through the weekend with temps remaining chilly. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday through Sunday will be cold with temps struggling to break out of the upper 40s/low 50s with lows near freezing.