CATS To Restore Some Express Routes

CHARLOTTE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will restore service on select express routes that were discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, CATS says it will restore the following routes with three morning and three evening trips on weekdays:

· 41x – Steele Creek Express

· 61x – Arboretum/Waverly Express

· 88x – Mountain Island Express

Also, both the 41x, and 88x will have slight routing adjustments as they travel to and from Uptown Charlotte:

· 41x – Steele Creek Express

In addition to Uptown Charlotte, the 41x will provide service to the Carolinas Medical Center Steelecroft location, the Walker Branch Park and Ride at the Rivergate shopping center, and the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Park and Ride.

Service to Whitehall Commons Park and Ride and along South Tryon Street between I-485 and Woodlawn Road will be discontinued. Riders can access Route 16 as an alternate for service along South Tryon Street. This will make the 41x a faster route than it was previously.

· 88x – Mountain Island Express

In addition to Uptown Charlotte, the 88x will provide service to the Coulwood Shopping Center Park and Ride and Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church Park and Ride.

The 88x will also serve the new Riverbend Village Park and Ride, located behind the Dunkin Donuts along Mt. Holly Huntersville Road. Riders can park at the marked parking spaces and access the route at the new bus stop on Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

Service to the Callabridge Walmart will be discontinued. Riders can access Routes 1 and 18 as alternates.