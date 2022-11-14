Edge On The Clock: The Home From A Christmas Story Up For Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Green bean casserole flavored seltzer water is now a thing. Aura Bora introduced the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays. The company says the seltzer has a, “sweet, earthy, and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.” Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s Secret Menu newsletter feature. Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include: honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

Plus, Gisele Bündchen may have a new man in her life. She was spotted out on Saturday in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Her children went with them to get dinner. Gisele has shared videos practicing jiu-jitsu on social media over the past year or so, tagging Valente’s company, The Valente Brothers.

And, the home from A Christmas Story is up for sale. The house in Cleveland, Ohio that served as a main setting in the 1983 Christmas classic now offers public tours and guests can stay there overnight. The real estate company handling the sale posted a listing that shows the house and the museum across the street are a part of the deal. They have not posted a suggested price tag.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!