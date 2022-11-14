CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Billionaire Elon Musk’s back-and-forth on Twitter verification is already costing some companies billions in total stock value. Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s stock dipped 4.37 percent Friday, erasing more than $15B in market cap, after a Twitter blue verified account impersonating the brand promised free insulin.

More fake tweets from seemingly-verified big names: a fake AIPAC account tweeted, “We heart Apartheid.” A fake Chiquita account tweeted, “We’ve just overthrown the government of Brazil.” A fake Tesla account tweeted, “A second Tesla has hit the World Trade Center,” and a fake Lockheed Martin account tweeted, “We will begin halting all weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States until further investigation into their record of human rights abuses.”

