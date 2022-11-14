UVA Shooting Victim Was Hough High Grad, District Says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. — The University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the three football players that were killed after a shooting on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

District officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a former football player and graduate of William Amos Hough High School. We are told Chandler lived in Huntersville, North Carolina.

The UVA President says two other students were injured but their names have not been released at this time.

During a press conference on Monday, police say they captured University of Virginia student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. He is suspected of fatally shooting the students after they were returning to campus from a field trip.

To watch the press conference held Monday morning, click here.

This is a developing story.