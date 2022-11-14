Winter Weather Advisories In Effect For The Mountains

Discussion:

A cool Canadian high pressure is in place today, but a miserable cold rain is on the way. A system to the west will move in on Tuesday bringing rain to the Piedmont and a wintry mix to the Mountains. Behind this system, temperatures cool down once again for the remainder of the week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: A cold rain develops overnight. Lows in the Mountains will dip into the upper 20s with mid to upper 30s in the Piedmont.

Tuesday: Slick start in the Mountains with a wintry mix, but mainly freezing rain. We can expect a cold rain for the Piedmont. Highs in the Mountains near 40 and mid 40s in the Piedmont.

Wednesday: Northwest flow snow for the Mountains? Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s across the Piedmont.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Have a great evening and stay warm!

Kaitlin