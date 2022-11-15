Area Hospitals Limit Children’s Visitation to Avoid Spread of Respiratory Viruses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several North Carolina hospitals are asking that children 12 and under not visit patients who are hospitalized due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and Flu among young children.

These restrictions are effective Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. at:

Atrium Health

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

CaroMont Health

Cone Health

Novant Health

Randolph Health

Health officials say, people who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction. Individuals age 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member. In these instances, parents should work with their care team to make arrangements.

For current visitor restrictions at each health system, please visit the following:

Atrium Health: AtriumHealth.org/Flu

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: WakeHealth.edu/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

CaroMont Health: CaroMontHealth.org

Cone Health: ConeHealth.com/Visitors

Novant Health: NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions

Randolph Health: RandolphHealth.org/about-us/coronavirus-updates/visitation/