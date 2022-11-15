Area Hospitals Limit Children’s Visitation to Avoid Spread of Respiratory Viruses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several North Carolina hospitals are asking that children 12 and under not visit patients who are hospitalized due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and Flu among young children.
These restrictions are effective Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. at:
- Atrium Health
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
- CaroMont Health
- Cone Health
- Novant Health
- Randolph Health
Health officials say, people who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction. Individuals age 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member. In these instances, parents should work with their care team to make arrangements.
For current visitor restrictions at each health system, please visit the following:
Atrium Health: AtriumHealth.org/Flu
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: WakeHealth.edu/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions
CaroMont Health: CaroMontHealth.org
Cone Health: ConeHealth.com/Visitors
Novant Health: NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions
Randolph Health: RandolphHealth.org/about-us/coronavirus-updates/visitation/