Casey Anthony Now Says Her Father Is Responsible Caylee’s Death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The new docuseries featuring Casey Anthony comes out later this month, but we’re getting a preview of some of her explosive claims. People magazine reports that in her first on-camera interview, Anthony blames her father for her daughter Caylee’s death. In the documentary, Anthony says that her father George staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up that he may have been abusing his granddaughter. She says, “He was standing there with her. She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

Anthony says she went to stay with her boyfriend, but didn’t tell anyone what had happened. She says she didn’t think Caylee was dead.

Our question of the night: Do you believe Casey Anthony’s new story?

