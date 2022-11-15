Edge On The Clock: Sleeping With TV, Lights On, Can Lead To Diabetes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A major milestone in human development. There are now eight billion people on earth. The eighth billionth person was born on Tuesday. It took 12 years for the population to get from seven billion to eight billion. But population growth is slowing. The UN projects it will take 15 years to reach the nine billion mark.

Plus, you may want to invest in blackout curtains. According to a new study, if you sleep in a bedroom exposed to outdoor artificial light at night, you may have an increased risk of developing diabetes. The light pollution study involved nearly 100,000 Chinese adults. It found people who lived in areas of China with high light pollution at night were about 28 percent more likely to develop diabetes than people who lived in the least light polluted areas.

And, ever wonder what would happen to your food if your delivery driver got arrested? One family got really lucky. After their DoorDash driver was arrested, a police officer hand-delivered the food to the family’s door! The officer said the driver had been arrested and he didn’t want their meal to just sit in the back of the car.

