Two Local Turkeys To Get Presidential Pardon

MONROE, N.C. — President Joe Biden is set to save a turkey and its alternate from Monroe this Thanksgiving.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden will pardon two turkeys raised by the National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker at the Circle S Ranch in Monroe.

The pardons will happen during the Annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 21 on the South Lawn of the White House.

This is the tradition’s 75th anniversary.

North Carolina State University announced Tuesday its College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will be the home of the official National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate following next week’s ceremony. This is the first time the University has served as the home of the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

After the ceremony, the two turkeys will go to Raleigh. That’s where they will live out their days in special private quarters at NC State’s Lake Wheeler Road facilities under the expert care of university poultry specialists and students.