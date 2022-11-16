94th Annual Concord Christmas Parade Marches Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. — It’s beginning a lot like Christmas in downtown Concord.

And soon, holiday spirit will be streaming through the streets.

The festivities officially start at 6 PM on Friday with a Christmas tree lighting in Rotary Square followed by the 94th Annual Concord Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon.

The nearly century-old tradition is mere days away, and residents can hardly contain their excitement.

“Just a lot of happy people,” Concord resident Gigi Berg says of the parade. “It’s a great way to start the holiday season.”

“I’m looking forward to this and I think we’ll have a lot of fun,” longtime organizer John “Big Daddy” Howard told us. Big Daddy first saw the parade 57 years ago — and he’s only ever missed two since.

“What’s fun about the parade is the people. When you see it go along, and you see people happy, and you see kids sitting down there having fun, and you see the people that are the participants enjoying their part as a participant – because they’re part of the presentation – it makes you feel good.”

We’re one week from Thanksgiving — and it’s clear that Cabarrus County knows the reason for the season.

The Concord Christmas Tree Lighting begins at Rotary Square in downtown at 5 PM on Friday, November 18th, and goes until 8:30.

The 94th annual Concord Christmas Parade starts marching at 2 PM on Saturday.