Both North Carolina Senators Tillis & Burr Vote To Advance Same-Sex Marriage Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill that would add federal protections to same sex marriage passed a key vote in the Senate on Wednesday. The Respect for Marriage act has bipartisan support. Both of North Carolina’s republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, voted to advance the bill.

The bill would require individual states to recognize another state’s legal marriage but does not require all states to legalize same-sex marriage.

All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as well as 12 Republicans. The GOP senators who voted yes are:

Susan Collins of Maine Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Rob Portman of Ohio Mitt Romney of Utah Thom Tillis of North Carolina Roy Blunt of Missouri Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming Richard Burr of North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Dan Sullivan of Alaska Joni Ernst of Iowa Todd Young of Indiana

Without an agreement to speed up passage of the bill that needs consent from all 100 senators, final passage will likely occur after the Senate returns from Thanksgiving recess.

Once the bill passes the Senate, it will need to be passed again through the House before going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Supporters of the bill hope to pass the legislation through the House before the end of the year as Republicans appear on track to take control of the chamber in the next Congress.