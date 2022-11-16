Cost Of Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be Harder To Stomach This Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner could be harder to stomach this year.

Soaring inflation means you’ll be paying around 20 percent more for turkey and all the trimmings.

According to the American Farm Bureau, on average, a 16 pound turkey will cost you 21 percent more than last year.

A 14-ounce bag of stuffing is up a whopping 69 percent.

And two frozen pie crusts are up 26 percent.

The bright spot… fresh cranberry has dropped by 14 percent.