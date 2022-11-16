Edge On The Clock: Magic Mike 3 Promises Something New

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASA finally launched its uncrewed Artemis 1 mission on a historic journey to the moon. The spacecraft took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:47 Wednesday morning. It’s flying without astronauts for a test mission, headed for deep space, kicking off a 25-and-a-half-day journey around the moon. The rocket is now officially the most powerful to ever reach earth’s orbit. It will take several days for the spacecraft to reach its farthest point, about 40,000 miles beyond the moon.

Plus, “the Super Bowl of stripping.” That’s what Channing Tatum is calling the latest installment of the Magic Mike series. The new trailer for Magic Mike 3, starring Tatum and Salma Hayek has been released. Tatum told Variety he danced like he has never done before in the movie. Magic Mike’s Last Dance will hit theaters on February 10th, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

And, a new study suggests your cat isn’t ignoring you; its reactions are just very subtle. Researchers played recordings of different types of speech and different speakers. They realized cat reactions were small, like moving an ear or turning their head toward the speaker. Cats reacted more to their owners when they used a high-pitched voice than when they spoke normally. The cats did not react when it was a stranger’s high-pitched voice. So, it appears your cat cares about you more than you realize.

