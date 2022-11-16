Freezing Nights & Cold Days

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows hover near freezing in the southern Piedmont and below freezing elsewhere.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows falling into the 20s.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 30.

Weekend: This weekend will be dry with highs near 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s – 32°.

In Other Weather News:

– A long-duration Lake Effect Snow event will begin Thursday through the weekend across Buffalo, New York. They will pick up feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm