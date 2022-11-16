Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement.

Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all pets. By keeping your pet’s current on their rabies vaccines, you are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to your family and other animals, and people in the community. Officers say it is important to never handle or transport sick animals.

Gaston County residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to capture and transport sick animals. This is the twelfth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.