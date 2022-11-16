SC College Recruiter Accused of Sending Explicit Photos to Student

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have arrested a man they say exposed himself and sent explicit photos to a student.

According to authorities, on November 9, they were contacted by a school counselor about an incident that involved a local student. Detectives followed up with the student and say they learned during a college fair two days before, the student’s information was obtained by a college admissions recruiter named Emanuel Jones.

Detectives say Jones used the student’s contact information to send explicit photos and conducted a FaceTime call where he was exposing himself to the student. Following the investigation, authorities issued warrants for 25-year-old Jones.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Rock Hill jail. He is facing charges for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Jones received a $90,000 bond.

WCCB-TV reached out to Newberry College, where Jones was employed, they tell us he is on administrative leave.