BUFFALO, New York — On Thursday, the NFL announced Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills has been moved. The game will now be played at Detroit’s Ford Field. The decision to move the game is due to a massive lake-effect snowstorm. This storm is forecast to bring several feet of snow to western New York.

Browns vs. Bills has been moved to Detroit due to inclement weather. @AdamSchefter has the latest on NFL Live: pic.twitter.com/XYERPspdEp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 17, 2022

Kickoff schedule remains the same at 1 PM ET.