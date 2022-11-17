Cold Nights & Cool Days Ahead

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies and very cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s across the piedmont. The high country will see lows in the teens with ‘feels like temperatures’ near 10 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 30.

Weekend: This weekend will be dry with highs near 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s – 32°.

In Other Weather News:

A long-duration Lake Effect Snow event dominates western New York through the weekend. Some areas around Buffalo could pick up over 4 feet of snow.

Drought Monitor:

Slight improvement in drought conditions across our North Carolina counties. Even more improvement in our South Carolina counties.

Leonid Meteor Shower:

– The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks tonight with the best viewing being from 10 pm – 6 am. Per usual, we have a lot of light pollution so this will not be anything spectacular, but worth a mention. You can look in any direction and possibly see 4-8 meteors per hour.

Have a great evening and stay warm!

Kaitlin