WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterward, a CMPD SWAT team began negotiating with a person who was barricaded inside a home on the same street.