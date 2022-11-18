Why We Love The 2023 Toyota Sienna Interior At Toyota Of N Charlotte

Looking for a family vehicle that allows you to have the comforts of home away from home? The 2023 Toyota Sienna should be next on your test-drive list. This incredible new Toyota minivan is sleek and stylish both inside and out, but the interior packs a punch with features designed to make the most of efficiency, comfort, utility, and entertainment. Here’s what we love about the 2023 Toyota Sienna interior at Toyota of N Charlotte.

What does the interior of the 2023 Toyota Sienna have to offer?

Let’s talk about convenience and comfort to kick things off. The 2023 Toyota Sienna interior is spacious, we all know that, but did you know it can easily seat 8 and still give everyone room to breathe? Here are some of the specifics:

Fabric, SofTex, or leather-trimmed seats in a variety of colors

The option of a bench seat OR comfortable captain’s chairs in the second row (and these chairs recline, slide, and offer a stowaway center seat that you can use for an extra passenger or stick in the cargo area when not in use)

Second and third-row sunshades and four-zone automatic climate control to keep everyone comfortable

Driver easy speak to amplify your voice throughout the cabin

Split-and-stow third row seats if you need to expand your cargo area

Power adjustable driver and front-passenger seats, as well as heated front seats for comfort

18 cupholders (if you don’t understand the value of a cupholder, we feel sorry for you)

What about safety? We know safety technology is paramount when you’re looking for a N Charlotte Toyota that’s fit for family. The 2023 Toyota Sienna interior offers safety highlights like:

A panoramic view monitor that allows you to see 360-degrees around your vehicle, and a curb view camera for parking

3-point seatbelts for all seating positions and five LATCH spots for car seats and booster seats

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 and an advanced airbag system with ten airbags

Front and rear parking assist with automatic braking

An anti-theft system with an alarm and an engine immobilizer

A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

Child protector rear door locks

And what about technology designed for convenience and entertainment? The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna interior is packed with everything you need, including:

Qi wireless charging for devices

A 1080p HD entertainment center in the backseat with an 11.6” display, HDMI inputs, and two sets of wireless headphones

A 10” color Head Up Display

A USB media port and 6 USB charge ports, plus Bluetooth wireless streaming

The Smart Key System with a push button start, as well as kick-to-open sliding side doors and rear cargo door

Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto

Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Premium audio and dynamic navigation

See the interior of the 2023 Toyota Sienna at Toyota of N Charlotte

